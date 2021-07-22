eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.92 million, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

