eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.770-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.77-3.26 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $58.14 on Thursday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.