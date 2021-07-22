Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

