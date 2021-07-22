Electric Vehicle Zone Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $83,774.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00141568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,182.78 or 1.00302539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

