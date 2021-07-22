Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $132,735.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00105799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00142234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,371.99 or 0.99956808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

