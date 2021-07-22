Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $736,331.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $147.24 million and $736,331.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 171.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,883,244,650 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.