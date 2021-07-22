Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,408,900.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88.

EA stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

