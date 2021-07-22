Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

