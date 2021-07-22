Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.
Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
