Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

