Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $238.97. 26,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,426. The company has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

