Ellipsis Reaches One Day Volume of $18.52 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $49.35 million and $18.52 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.44 or 0.00854005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

