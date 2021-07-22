Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $80.83 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $80.83 or 0.00247835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $41.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00033820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,113,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,167,277 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.