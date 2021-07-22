Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $79.55 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $49.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $79.55 or 0.00247789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00033873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,107,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,161,938 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

