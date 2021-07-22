Elysian Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $153,698.20 and approximately $515,905.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars.

