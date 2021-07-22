Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0126 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $240,717.62 and $19.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

