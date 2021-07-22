EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 43,539 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £755.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,182.06.

In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £293.76 ($383.80). Insiders have bought a total of 38 shares of company stock worth $45,318 in the last quarter.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

