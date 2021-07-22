Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Hits $38.85 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $38.85 million and $312,366.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 53.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00143749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.25 or 1.00145469 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.