Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,046,773 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Enbridge worth $100,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after buying an additional 5,166,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

