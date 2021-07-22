Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.39. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

