Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

