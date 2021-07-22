Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.54. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 171,923 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$666.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7209613 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.