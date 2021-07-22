Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00004773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $66.59 million and $1.71 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00243810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,144,835 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

