Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 282.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Energizer worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

