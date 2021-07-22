Energo (TSL) Market Cap Tops $2.99 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Energo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $958.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.