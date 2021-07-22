Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

WATT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,065.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,948 shares of company stock worth $304,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

