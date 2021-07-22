ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of E opened at $22.92 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,922,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,915,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ENI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,375 shares during the period.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

