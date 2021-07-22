Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00439137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.33 or 0.01373760 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

