Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.