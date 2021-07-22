Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 3,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

ESVIF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

