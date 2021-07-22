Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

