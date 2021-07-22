Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.91 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.