Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,769 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.65% of Enviva Partners worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,974,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

EVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

