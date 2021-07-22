EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Decreased by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 6.8% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,012. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

