EOS One Day Volume Reaches $738.57 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $738.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00011006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,487,531 coins and its circulating supply is 955,403,786 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.