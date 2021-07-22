Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,671. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

