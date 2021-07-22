Equalizer Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $375,349.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

