Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 5.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 5.65% of Equifax worth $1,246,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,039. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

