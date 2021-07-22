Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

EQIX opened at $819.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $787.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.