Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

