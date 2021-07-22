Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $381.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

