Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

