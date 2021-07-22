Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$34.02 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,268.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

