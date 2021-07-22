Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 22nd (ABBN, ADS, ALBO, ALLY, ANET, ANTM, ARGX, ASC, ASML, BOKF)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 22nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 33 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €363.00 ($427.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $447.00 to $453.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €720.00 ($847.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price cut by Stephens from $89.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$152.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $270.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $270.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $173.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $427.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $193.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $223.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.30 ($118.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $218.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $343.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $195.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 400 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $290.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $31.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $102.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

