Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 22nd (ABBN, ADS, ALBO, ALLY, ANET, ANTM, ARGX, ASC, ASML, BOKF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 22nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 33 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €363.00 ($427.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $447.00 to $453.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €720.00 ($847.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price cut by Stephens from $89.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$152.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $270.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $270.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $173.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $427.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $193.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $223.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.30 ($118.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $218.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $343.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $195.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 400 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $290.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $31.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $102.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

