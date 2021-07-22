Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 22nd (AIF, AP.UN, BLN, BLX, BYD, CSU, DCBO, EMA, ENB, EXF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 22nd:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.82 to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.70 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$240.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.80 to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.96 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$113.26 to C$135.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$163.78 to C$225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.74 to C$110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.32 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.75 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was given a C$66.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.68 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.30 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

