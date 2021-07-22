Equity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

