Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $50.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.94 million and the highest is $51.34 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $206.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $215.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $269.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

