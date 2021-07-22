Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.