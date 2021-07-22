Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,615. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

