Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0014

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $262,050.08 and $12,354.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.96 or 0.06330990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00142241 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,317,572 coins and its circulating supply is 184,288,159 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

