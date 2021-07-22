Ethereum Yield Hits Market Cap of $317,756.23 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $317,756.23 and approximately $66.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00009740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00883426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

